Holiday totalled 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 assists, three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 109-107 victory over the Nuggets.

Holiday continues to turn back the clock, handing out a season-high 13 assists. The veteran finished outside the top 200 in standard leagues last season, playing as a supporting cast member alongside a talented main cast in Boston. Now in Portland, Holiday is basically running the show, averaging 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per game.