Holiday registered 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 122-108 victory over the Lakers.

Holiday continues his red hot start to the season as the Trail Blazers improved to 2-2. Through four games, Holiday is on pace for a fourth-round valuation in nine-category formats with averages of 17.5 points, 7.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 31.4 minutes per contest.