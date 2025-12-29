Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Still out with calf strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) is out for Monday's game against Dallas.
The Trail Blazers continue to rule out the veteran guard without an upgrade on his status. As a result, Holiday can be deemed out indefinitely due to a calf strain.
