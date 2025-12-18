Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Still sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Holiday has been sidelined for over a month with a strained right calf and remains without a timetable for return. The guard has started in all 12 of his appearances this season, and his absence -- along with injuries to Scoot Henderson (hamstring) and Blake Wesley (foot) -- has opened up more opportunities for Caleb Love and Ryan Rupert. Holiday's next chance to play will come Saturday in a rematch with Sacramento.
