Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Struggles continue Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday ended with five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 127-97 loss to the Knicks.
Holiday struggled once again, scoring just five points for the second straight game. Having only recently returned from a lengthy injury-related absence, Holiday has not been able to replicate his production from earlier in the season. While he does remain a must-roster player, managers may have to temper expectations moving forward. In six games over the past two weeks, Holiday has averaged just 11.5 points, 5.0 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 22.0 minutes per contest.
