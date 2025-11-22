Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: To be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks.
Re-evaluated does not mean will return, so Holiday managers should anticipate being without his services for at least the next few weeks. Sidy Cissoko, Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert will continue to pick up the slack in Holiday's absence.
