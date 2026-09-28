Holiday is expected to spend more time on the wing this season, per Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com.

The veteran point guard averaged 16.3 points and 6.1 assists per game last year, his most since 2022-23 with the Bucks, but Holiday is likely to see fewer ball-handling responsibilities now that Ja Morant and Damian Lillard are manning the backcourt. Toumani Camara is the favorite to start at small forward for Portland, but Holiday is positioned for a very significant role off the bench and is worthy of a late-round fantasy pick. He should remain a major threat from deep after hitting a career-high 2.6 three-pointers per game in 2025-26.