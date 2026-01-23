Holiday (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's game against the Heat.

Holiday was shut down for the second half of Portland's back-to-back Sunday due to a right calf injury, but it appears he'll be ready to roll Thursday night barring a last-minute setback. He's logged 21 and 20 minutes in his last two appearances, so the team will presumably keep him around that same mark against Miami, assuming he gets the green light.