Holiday is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Kings due to right calf injury management.

After posting nine points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 20 minutes in Saturday's win over the Lakers, Holiday is unlikely to suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. If the veteran point guard is ultimately ruled out, Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert would be candidates for increased playing time, especially if Deni Avdija (back) is downgraded from questionable to out.