Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) is now probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Holiday was initially added to the injury report as questionable, but he appears on track to suit up after being upgraded to probable. He made his first start Thursday since Nov. 14, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 21 minutes. The team should provide further clarification on his status as tipoff nears.
