Holiday (calf) has been upgraded to probable ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Knicks.

It appears that Holiday will be making his return from what was nearly a two-month layoff, so expect him to be operating with some heavy minutes restrictions in his first game back. Holiday should start, which will likely push Sidy Cissoko back to the second unit and lead to a minutes dip for Caleb Love.

