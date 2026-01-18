Holiday (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Holiday was initially listed as questionable due to right calf injury management for the front end of this back-to-back set, though he was upgraded to probable Saturday before being cleared to play. The veteran point guard has appeared in three outings (one start) following a 27-game absence due to a right calf strain, averaging 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 19.3 minutes per tilt during that stretch.