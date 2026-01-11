Trail Blazers' Jrue Holiday: Will play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holiday (calf) will play Sunday versus the Knicks, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Head coach Tiago Splitter acknowledged that with this being Holiday's first game in nearly two months, he will have some minutes restrictions, making Holiday a risky target in daily fantasy leagues. He should be activated in season-long settings, though, and Holiday's return could cut into the playing time of Sidy Cissoko and Caleb Love.
