Holiday (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Holiday hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a right calf strain and is without a clear timetable for a return. The veteran guard was recently cleared for on-court basketball activities, though he should be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Rockets until the Trail Blazers offer an update on his status. Caleb Love will likely continue to see meaningful burn for as long as Holiday is sidelined.