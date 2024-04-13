Minaya (finger) has been cleared to play Friday against the Rockets.
Minaya has been given the green light after being added to the injury report as a game-time decision due to a left index finger sprain. He's averaging 4.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last four matchups.
