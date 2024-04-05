Minaya (back) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Minaya is cleared to return following a two-game absence due to a back contusion. However, he is an inconsistent part of the rotation and isn't guaranteed playing time, even with all of Portland's injuries.
