Minaya is available for Monday's game against Minnesota.

Deandre Ayton (hand), Jerami Grant (quadriceps), Matisse Thybulle and Toumani Camara (illness) have all been downgraded to out and will join Scoot Henderson (thigh), Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) and Robert Williams (knee) on the sidelines. Given that list of absences, Minaya has a chance to play bench minutes against Minnesota, but Anfernee Simons, Dalano Banton and Jabari Walker will likely lead the team in usage.