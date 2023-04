Minaya posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 129-127 loss to the Spurs.

Minaya signed a 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers on Tuesday and has appeared in back-to-back games. During those contests, the undrafted rookie out of Providence has totaled 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 45 minutes.