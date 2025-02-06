Minaya (ankle) is not included on the Trail Blazers' injury report for Thursday's game against the Kings.
The two-way player didn't appear in either of the G League Rip City Remix's last two games due to a right ankle injury, but he's apparently healthy enough to rejoin the parent club for Thursday's contest. Minaya has logged just 18 total minutes across six appearances with Portland this season and is unlikely to be featured in the rotation Thursday.
