The Trail Blazers list Minaya (ankle) as available for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

One of Portland's two-way players, Minaya, hasn't played at the NBA or G League level since Jan. 29 due to a right ankle injury. The Trail Blazers seem to be comfortable with Minaya's health, as the team is listing him as active for the contest over fellow two-way player Sidy Cissoko, who hasn't been nursing an injury. Minaya is unlikely to be included in head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation, with any minutes the 25-year-old receives likely to come in a garbage-time scenario.