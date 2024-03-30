Minaya won't return to Friday's game against the Heat due to a lower-back injury.
Minaya accumulated two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and one block across 11 minutes before exiting. The severity of his back injury is unknown at this time, but Portland could provide an update on his condition after the game concludes.
