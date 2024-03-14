MInaya (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Minaya was initially tabbed probable for the contest with an illness. As a fringe rotation piece for Portland, Minaya shouldn't be in fantasy consideration Wednesday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Available Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Logs 10 minutes in narrow win•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Not listed on injury report•