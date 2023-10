The Trail Blazers signed Minaya to a two-way contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Minaya averaged 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks in 35.1 minutes across 27 appearances for the Mexico City Capitanes of the G League in 2022-23. This season, he will split time between the Trail Blazers and their G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.