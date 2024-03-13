Minaya (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks.
Minaya is expected to return to action Wednesday after missing Portland's previous contest with an illness. However, Minaya has been an inconsistent part of the Trail Blazers' rotation when available.
