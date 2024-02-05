Minaya tallied zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and one assist across 10 minutes in Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Most of Minaya's appearances this season have come in garbage time at the tail end of blowouts, but the two-way player saw nearly all of his minutes before the fourth quarter of a competitive contest largely due to the Trail Blazers being without five players due to injury. If any of Jerami Grant (back), Malcolm Brogdon (knee) and Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) are back in action Thursday versus the Pistons, Minaya is likely to find himself outside of the rotation.