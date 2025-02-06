Minaya (ankle) has been removed from the injury report for the Trail Blazers.
Minaya has missed the last seven games for the Trail Blazers but appears ready to return to the floor for Portland after being removed from the team's injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Kings. However, whether he'll get on the floor against Sacramento is unclear.
