Minaya (back) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Hornets.
Minaya will miss his second straight game after being downgraded from questionable to out with a back contusion. His next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Washington.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Not expected to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Officially ruled out•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Exits with back injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Good to go Wednesday•