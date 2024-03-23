Minaya will not play in Friday's matchup with the Clippers due to an undisclosed issue.
Minaya was questionable for the Trail Blazers game on Wednesday, but he ultimately played through it. The forward was not on Portland's injury report for Friday's game before getting ruled out. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Available Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justin Minaya: Logs 10 minutes in narrow win•