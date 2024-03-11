Minaya is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics due to an illness.
Minaya has not been a regular part of the rotation, so a potential absence shouldn't impact anyone else's workload. More clarity on his status should come closer to the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
