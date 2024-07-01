Minaya and the Trail Blazers agreed to a two-way contract Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Minaya had a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers last season and made 34 appearances in the NBA. In those games, Minaya averaged 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.2 minutes.
