Minaya concluded his rookie campaign with averages of 4.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in 22.3 minutes per game over four contests.

Minaya signed a 10-day deal with the Blazers to close out the regular season and was featured in the team's last four games. The Providence product was solid defensively but he struggled on the offensive end, shooting just 30.4 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three.