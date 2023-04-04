Minaya signed a 10-day deal with the Trail Blazers on Tuesday and will be available for Portland's contest against Memphis, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Minaya averaged 11.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 34.1 minutes across 44 G League appearances with the Mexico City Capitanes. He's yet to make his NBA debut, but with Portland's expansive injury list, the undrafted product out of Providence figures to at least see some playing time during one of the Trail Blazers' four remaining regular-season games.