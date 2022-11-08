Winslow (ankle) is available for Monday's contest against the Heat.
The veteran forward is officially active after popping up on the injury report due to an ankle injury. Winslow is averaging 7.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 25.0 minutes per game through his first eight appearances this season.
