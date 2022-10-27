Winslow (ankle) is active for Wednesday's game against Miami, Trail Blazers' play-by-play announcer, Travis Demers, reports.
The forward missed Monday's win against Denver with a right ankle sprain, but he appears to be healthy and ready to contribute if needed. The former Duke Blue Devil is averaging 7.3 points and 5.0 rebounds across three outings.
