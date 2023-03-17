Winslow (ankle) underwent a bone marrow aspirate concentrate procedure in March and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks, per the Blazers' official site.
Winslow doesn't appear to have a firm timetable for his return at this point, but it sounds as though he's at least being ruled out for the coming week-plus. The team should provide additional information on his rehab once he's re-evaluated.
