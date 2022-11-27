Winslow is available for Sunday's matchup against Brooklyn.
Winslow was listed as probable due to a left ankle sprain, but as expected, the issue won't force him to miss Sunday's game. The veteran wing is averaging 6.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.5 minutes per game.
