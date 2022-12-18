Winslow finished with two points (1-4 FG), four steals, three rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes Saturday in the Trail Blazers' 107-95 win over the Rockets.
Filling in as a starter for the injured Jerami Grant (back), Winslow proved to be a useful streaming option for steals but offered little else. Assuming Grant's injury isn't a long-term concern, Winslow could seen his minutes drop back into the teens as soon as Monday's game at Oklahoma City.
