Winslow will serve as a backup small forward to begin the regular season, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Winslow will serve as depth for the Trail Blazers early in the regular season since Josh Hart has been named the team's starting small forward. Over 11 games with Portland last year, Winslow averaged 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game.