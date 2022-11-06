Winslow is probable for Monday's game against Miami due to a right ankle sprain.
Winslow appears to have picked up a right ankle sprain, but it doesn't appear to be too severe. He's started each of the past two games, totaling 17 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and one blocks in 26.5 minutes per contest.
