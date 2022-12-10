Winslow (groin) is probable for Saturday's matchup against Minnesota, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

With Damian Lillard back in the mix, Winslow has come off the bench during the last two games and has seen his production drop. He also appears to have picked up a groin injury, though the issue doesn't appear serious and shouldn't prevent him from playing Saturday. Across 22 appearances (10 starts), the versatile forward is averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.8 minutes per game.