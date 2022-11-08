Winslow tallied 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3PT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes Monday night against the Heat.

Winslow turned in a strong showing off the bench, as he made the most of his shooting chances while also contributing elsewhere. The Duke product has scored in double figures only three times in nine games so far this season, but he's been consistent in supplying fantasy managers with some value in other categories. He's averaging 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals through the first few weeks of the 2022-23 campaign.