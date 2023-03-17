The Trail Blazers announced Friday that Winslow (ankle) underwent a bone marrow aspirate concentrate procedure in March and will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

Winslow doesn't appear to have a firm timetable for his return at this point, and with the regular season just over three weeks away, the 26-year-old could struggle to gain clearance before the Trail Blazers' April 9 finale versus Golden State. He's been out of action since Dec. 21 and could require considerable ramp-up time once he's cleared for full-contact, full-court work.