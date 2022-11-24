Winslow closed with five points (2-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 loss to the Cavaliers.

Starting for the first time since Nov. 10, Winslow struggled from the field and missed his final six shot attempts. Since missing two games with an ankle injury, he is just 7-for-23 shooting in four games and averaging 4.0 points in that span. All in all, he's made just 37.5 percent of his shot attempts and 24.0 percent of his three-point tries through 15 games.