Winslow (ankle) is available and will start Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
As expected, Winslow will take the court for Friday's game and remain in a starting role against New Orleans. The forward is averaging 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Tabbed as probable•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Tabbed as probable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Enjoys efficient shooting night•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Active Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Dealing with ankle sprain•