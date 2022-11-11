Winslow (ankle) is available and will start Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

As expected, Winslow will take the court for Friday's game and remain in a starting role against New Orleans. The forward is averaging 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest this season.