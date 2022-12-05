Winslow will return to the bench for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of the Indy Star reports.

Winslow started all but one game during Damian Lillard's absence, but with the star guard back Sunday he'll move to a reserve role. Winslow tends to be hit-or-miss on a night-to-night basis, but over his six starts he posted 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game.