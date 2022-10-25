Winslow (ankle) is inactive for Monday's game against Denver.
Winslow will miss his first game of the season after coming down with a right ankle sprain following Sunday's win over the Lakers. The forward will presumably be tabbed day-to-day leading up to the team's next matchup Wednesday versus Miami. Nassir Little and Josh Hart could see increased run Monday with Winslow sidelined.
