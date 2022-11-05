Winslow closed Friday's 108-106 win over the Suns with 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 32 minutes.

Winslow started for the first time this season and rose to the occasion with a well-rounded stat line, falling one board and one dime shy of a triple-double. The veteran forward's final assist was an inbounds pass to Jerami Grant that resulted in the game-winning bucket as the clock expired. Winslow hadn't done much prior to Monday despite averaging nearly 25 minutes per contest, so he'll look to build upon this performance moving forward. However, he's unlikely to remain in the starting unit once either of Damian Lillard (calf) or Anfernee Simons (foot) returns to action.