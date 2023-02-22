Winslow (ankle) has yet to resume full-contact activity and remains out indefinitely, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Winslow hasn't played since Dec. 21, and his progress has been slow. It's easy to forget he was a significant part of the rotation before his injury, averaging 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.8 minutes. Once he returns, he'll compete for reserve wing minutes with Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle and Nassir Little.