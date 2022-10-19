Winslow (illness) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of the season opener Wednesday against the Kings.

Winslow sat out the Oct. 11 preseason tilt due to illness but has had a week to rest up since, so it's not surprising he will rejoin the mix Wednesday. The 2015 first-round pick should supply the Trail Blazers with some rotational minutes off the bench in 2022-23 after starting 10 of his 11 appearances for the club last season.