Winslow (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

After further testing Monday, it's confirmed that Winslow suffered a grade 2 left ankle sprain during the third quarter of the team's game against the Thunder on Dec. 21. Thus, the forward is set to miss at least an additional two weeks. In Winslow's absence, Keon Johnson and Trendon Watford are candidates to see increased run.

