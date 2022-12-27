Winslow (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
After further testing Monday, it's confirmed that Winslow suffered a grade 2 left ankle sprain during the third quarter of the team's game against the Thunder on Dec. 21. Thus, the forward is set to miss at least an additional two weeks. In Winslow's absence, Keon Johnson and Trendon Watford are candidates to see increased run.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Downgraded to out•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Brings defense in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Starting Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Active Monday•